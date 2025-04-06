Who is K P George? Indian-American US official under fire for money laundering | 10 points

K P George, a prominent Indian-American elected US official, is in the limelight after he was arrested on two felony counts of money laundering. The US official, who has served as the Fort Bend County judge, was detained on Friday in connection with wire fraud and falsification of a campaign finance report.

Here's all you need to know about Indian-American US official K P George:

K P George is a Democrat who was first appointed as county judge in 2018.

The Fort Bend County judge secured victory in re-election in 2022.

He was arrested around 3:30 pm on money laundering charges and was released after furnishing a bail of USD 20,000.

The allegations levied against him carry a maximum prison term of 10 years.

KP George has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. According to him, the indictments are politically driven. Accusing the DA's office of “improper treatment,” KP George issued a statement on Friday and said, "I have full faith in the judicial system and will vigorously defend my innocence,” PTI reported.

As per court records and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, KP George is accused of laundering between USD 30,000 and USD 150,000.

Political analyst at the University of Houston Dr Elena Martinez said, “An indictment like this, especially involving alleged financial misconduct, can severely erode public trust even before a trial." Adding, she said, "Given Fort Bend's national profile, this case is likely to draw attention well beyond the county line."

“After years of service to our community from local non-profits to parent-teacher organizations, Judge George proudly served as a two-term member of the Fort Bend ISD school board,” kpgeorge.com states.