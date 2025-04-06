Who is K P George? Indian-American US official under fire for money laundering | 10 points

K P George, a prominent Indian-American elected US official, is in the limelight after he was arrested on two felony counts of money laundering. The US official, who has served as the Fort Bend County judge, was detained on Friday in connection with wire fraud and falsification of a campaign finance report.
Here's all you need to know about Indian-American US official K P George:
Citing concern over "fake racism scandals" and the money laundering charges, Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert demanded his resignation. Same sentiment was expressed by Gerge's 2022 close contender, Former Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls, wo said, “This indictment is not surprising. I saw during the campaign how lies and hate were used to manipulate voters.”
