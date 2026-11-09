Who is Kavya Maran? SRH CEO’s Greece wedding with Anirudh Ravichander sees Rajinikanth, MK Stalin fly out of India

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is trending on social media ahead of her reported wedding with music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Greece.

The wedding has attracted attention beyond the entertainment industry, with several prominent personalities from cinema and politics, including superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, spotted at the airport ahead of their reported travel to Greece for the celebrations.

Pictures and videos circulating on social media show the personalities arriving at the airport ahead of their departure. Their presence has added to the attention surrounding the destination wedding, which is expected to take place on November 10 and 11.

The couple is also expected to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The reception date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October after Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, personally invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the celebrations.

Who is Kavya Maran? Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director of Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman and managing director of the Sun Group, one of India's prominent media conglomerates.

Born in Chennai on August 6, 1992, Kavya belongs to the Maran family, which has significant interests in India's media and entertainment industry.

Her mother, Kavery Maran, heads Sun TV Network as its CEO. Kavya is also related to politician Dayanidhi Maran, her uncle, who is associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

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Kavya completed her MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. She subsequently became closely associated with the family's business interests, particularly Sun TV Network and its IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What is Kavya Maran's role in Sunrisers Hyderabad? Kavya is a familiar face at IPL matches and player auctions, where she represents Sunrisers Hyderabad and participates in decisions concerning the franchise's management and planning.

Sun TV Network acquired the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise in 2012 after the Deccan Chargers were terminated from the tournament. The team, subsequently named Sunrisers Hyderabad, made its IPL debut in 2013.

Kavya has since been closely associated with the franchise's management, including its player auction strategy and overall planning.

Her regular appearances at IPL auctions and matches have also made her a recognisable personality among cricket fans.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding: What we know Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are set to get married in November 2026. According to reports, the couple will have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11.

The wedding celebrations will reportedly be followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's Office in October. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.

Preparations for the festivities are also underway. The couple's wedding invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has attracted attention on social media.

Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, spoke to Mid-day about the process and revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design.