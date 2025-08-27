Who is Lakshmi Menon? Malayalam actress named in kidnapping case of IT professional

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has landed in legal trouble after an IT professional alleged that the award-winning actress was involved in an attempted abduction and assault in Kochi. Speaking to The Indian Express Malayalam, Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Wimaladitya said the actress has been absconding since the incident. He added that three of the four accused have already been arrested, while a detailed investigation is underway into the actress’s role.

According to a local media report, the complainant, Aluva native Aliyar Shah Saleem, said in his complaint that a feud broke out between two groups at a bar in the southern city. Menon, along with three others — Mithun, Aneesh, and another female friend — was part of the group. The fight later spilled onto the road when the complainant and his friends tried to escape, but they were allegedly chased by the vehicle of the accused.

Around 11:45 p.m., near the North Railway overbridge, the complainant’s car was stopped and he was forcibly dragged out. According to the FIR, the complainant was forced into the accused’s vehicle, where he was assaulted on his face and body and threatened with serious consequences. He was later dropped at the Aluva–Paravur junction. Based on his statement, police registered a case and began an investigation. Two accused, Mithun and Aneesh, both residents of Aluva and Paravur, have already been taken into custody.

Who is Lakshmi Menon? Lakshmi Menon, born on 19 May 1996, is an actress best known for her work in Tamil cinema. She began her career with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011) before making her Tamil debut as the lead in Sundara Pandian (2012).

Over the years, she has won recognition for her performances, receiving a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and two SIIMA Awards.

Although Lakshmi Menon is known for her successful film career, she is now under investigation in connection with the abduction case. Police are still searching for her and have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.