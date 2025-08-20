Meet Lillian Droniak, who is rocking the social media even at the age of 95

In the fast-paced world where social media trends have left even youngsters puzzled, an extraordinary woman, named Lillian Droniak, is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to popularity. At 95, Droniak does not shy away from sharing videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she has amassed millions of followers in recent years.

Who is Lillian Droniak? Through her unique content, Droniak has made a name for herself as a social media influencer. At present, she is followed by nearly 15 million people on TikTok as well as 3.6 million followers on Instagram. Her husband, John, died more than two decades ago.

She describes herself as a "fashion model" in her Instagram bio, adding, "I'm a celebrity and a 95 year old grandma. Yes I can be your grandma too".

A September 2022 article from The Guardian states that it was actually her grandson Kevin's idea to start the channel on TikTok. This came to his mind one day when they were sitting in the kitchen, and he suddenly started filming her chatting with others.

Droniak shared that the video, which was "meant to be a joke", made her an overnight star as it got more than a million views in quick time.

Prior to this, Kevin had made videos with her for a few years that were later shared on YouTube.

Once she became well-known on TikTok, Droniak stated that he later shared doing "all sorts of weird things: dancing on the porch, dishing out advice, saying stupid things".

Although she prepares well in advance to say or do various things in her videos, Droniak said she "mostly" tries to be herself in them.

"Apparently, everyone thinks this little old lady is hysterical," The Guardian quoted her as saying.

Recently, she shared a video on Instagram, joking that a man hit on her and she "cannot believe it".

"Us girls will get hit on by strange men even at 95," she wrote in the caption.

Was Lillian Droniak always like this? Droniak earlier shared with The Guardian that social media popularity was "quite a surprise" for her, since she was "the quiet kid at school". She later worked in a factory and then started raising her children after marriage.

"I was never really the funny one... Making people laugh wasn’t my area," she added.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, Droniak used to take part in senior events, visit church, play bingo and do other things. But during the lockdown, she stayed at home and kept herself entertained by making videos.

"...I realised making these videos makes me feel younger, too... I don’t know why I’m living so long to be honest with you," she quipped.

