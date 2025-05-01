Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik? ISI chief appointed Pakistan’s NSA amid escalating tensions after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan has appointed Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik the country's new National Security Adviser (NSA). The new decision comes as Islamabad fears a “military acton by India” following the terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which claimed 26 lives.
According to the reports, Lt Gen Asim Malik has been given the NSA position as an additional charge with immediate effect.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited