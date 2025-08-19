Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant winner?

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 title on August 19 during a dazzling ceremony held in Rajasthan's Jaipur, for the second consecutive year. After receiving the most sought-after beauty pageant title from Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha, Manika Vishwakarma will move to the next round. She will represent India at the global stage, 74th Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to be held in November in Thailand.
Jointly organized by Glamanand Group and K Sera Sera Box Office, the grand finale of the 2nd edition of the Miss Universe India pageant was held on August 18.
Manika Vishwakarma hails from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar and currently resides in Delhi. A final-year Political Science and Economics student, she secured the Miss Universe Rajasthan title last year. Manika is the founder of Neuronova who advocates for reframing neurodivergence. With a focus on ADHD, she believes that it should be treated as a unique cognitive strength rather than a disorder.
Multi-talented Manika Vishwakarma once represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs. A celebrated public speaker and performer, she was honoured by Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts. A National Cadet Corps (NCC) graduate, she is a talented classical dancer and painter.
In a post on Instagram, Manika Vishwakarma stated, “The very day I passed down my crown to my worthy successor as Miss Universe Rajasthan was also the day I stepped into the next chapter—standing on the stage of the Miss Universe India final auditions….To close one chapter while beginning another, on the same day, is not an accident. It’s alignment. A reminder that growth doesn’t always wait for a pause.”
The Miss Universe India 2025 first runner-up was Tanya Sharma from, Uttar Pradesh. The second runner-up spot was secured by Mehak Dhingra while Amishi Kaushik from Haryana bagged the next spot as third runner-up.
