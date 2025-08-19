Subscribe

Who is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant winner?

Manika Vishwakarma, crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 19, will represent India at the upcoming global pageant. She will compete in the 74th Miss Universe pageant in November.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Aug 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Advertisement
Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant.
Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant.(Miss Universe @Instagram)

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 title on August 19 during a dazzling ceremony held in Rajasthan's Jaipur, for the second consecutive year. After receiving the most sought-after beauty pageant title from Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha, Manika Vishwakarma will move to the next round. She will represent India at the global stage, 74th Miss Universe pageant, which is scheduled to be held in November in Thailand.

Advertisement

Jointly organized by Glamanand Group and K Sera Sera Box Office, the grand finale of the 2nd edition of the Miss Universe India pageant was held on August 18.

Also Read | Miss World 2025: 109 contestants of beauty pageant visit Charminar in Hyderabad, pose for snaps

Watch Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale winning moments here:

All you need to know about Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant winner

Manika Vishwakarma hails from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar and currently resides in Delhi. A final-year Political Science and Economics student, she secured the Miss Universe Rajasthan title last year. Manika is the founder of Neuronova who advocates for reframing neurodivergence. With a focus on ADHD, she believes that it should be treated as a unique cognitive strength rather than a disorder.

Advertisement
Also Read | Grammy winner Justin Bieber caught on camera in briefs; netizens react

Multi-talented Manika Vishwakarma once represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon under the Ministry of External Affairs. A celebrated public speaker and performer, she was honoured by Lalit Kala Academy and JJ School of Arts. A National Cadet Corps (NCC) graduate, she is a talented classical dancer and painter.

In a post on Instagram, Manika Vishwakarma stated, “The very day I passed down my crown to my worthy successor as Miss Universe Rajasthan was also the day I stepped into the next chapter—standing on the stage of the Miss Universe India final auditions….To close one chapter while beginning another, on the same day, is not an accident. It’s alignment. A reminder that growth doesn’t always wait for a pause.”

Also Read | ‘Will AI take my job?’ Harsh Goenka says ‘New winners will be…’

The Miss Universe India 2025 first runner-up was Tanya Sharma from, Uttar Pradesh. The second runner-up spot was secured by Mehak Dhingra while Amishi Kaushik from Haryana bagged the next spot as third runner-up.

Advertisement
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.
Business NewsNewsWho is Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025 beauty pageant winner?
Read Next Story