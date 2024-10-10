Who is Murasoli Selvam? Karunanidhi’s son-in-law passes away at 85

Murasoli Selvam, aged 85, died from a heart attack in Bengaluru. The former editor of Murasoli was a key figure in DMK, remembered for shaping Karunanidhi's ideas and his contributions to journalism. DMK will honor him with a three-day half-mast.

Published10 Oct 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Murasoli Selvam
Murasoli Selvam(X @Chennai Press Club )

Murasoli Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 85 on Thursday (October 10) in Bengaluru. Murasoli is the official mouthpiece of Tamil Nadu's regional party -- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK).

Selvam, nephew of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, was married to his daughter Selvi. He was also the younger brother of the former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the brother-in-law of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin condoled his death, saying he was a guide to him since childhood, advising on organisational matters and offering solutions during demanding times. “He stood shoulder to shoulder with me during my evolution as a leader of the DMK.”

Also Read | Murasoli: DMK&#8217;s mouthpiece and its 75-year-long journey

Chennai Press Club also expresses its deep condolences on the passing of veteran journalist.

In 1992, he became the first Editor in Tamil Nadu's history to be reprimanded at the Bar of the Legislative Assembly, following a ruling by the Privileges Committee for allegedly violating the House's privileges.

Recalling the incident, Chennai Press Club said that the then DMK president M Karunanidhi remarked in Murasoli that he felt more joy seeing Selvam smiling at the Bar than on the occasion of his marriage with Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi.

Also Read | Chennai Air Show Tragedy: DMK leaders refute allegations made by AIADMK

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Selvam's family, including Chief Minister MK Stalin,” they added.

‘He gave shape to Kalaignar’s ideas’

CM Stalin said Selvam shouldered the responsibility of effectively running Murasoli and giving shape to Karunanidhi's ideas. ‘He gave shape to Kalaignar’s ideas,’ he said.

Sevlam was often described by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) as his “first child”.

“He gave shape to the ideas of Kalaignar and Murasoli Maran. He functioned as a voice of democracy,” Stalin said.

Selvam, who used to write under the pen name Silandhi (spider), worked actively for Murasoli. Even on Wednesday (October 9) night, he wrote a column for the publication. The Hindu quoted a journalist working with Murasoli as saying, “He called me from Bangalore, discussed about the column, and cleared the cartoon."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: The meteoric rise of Udhayanidhi in DMK. Explained in 5 points

The former editor is survived by his wife and daughter.

In his memoir 'Murasoli Sila Ninaivugal ', Selvam shares his association with the newspaper. It now remains a testament to the crisis and oppression faced by the party organ, said Stalin adding that Selvam left a mark in cinema and election works.

Mourning Selvam's demise, the DMK has announced that the party’s flag will be flown at half-mast for three days.

 

      Popular in News

