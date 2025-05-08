Who is Nandini Gupta? Meet Miss World 2025 contestant representing India on home soil

Nandini Gupta is 21-year-old Miss World 2025 contestant representing India on home soil. Born on September 2003, she was crowned Femina Miss India World title in 2023 and is now representing her country in the 72nd edition of the beauty pageant on the international stage.

Tracing Nandini Gupta's journey from hinterland to international stage Hailing from a humble farming background, she was born and brought up in Rajasthan's Kota.

"I was born in a small village. My father is a farmer, my mother is a homemaker, and I have a younger sister. We also have a little Labrador, Banjo. I grew up playing in the fields of mustard, millets, and black chickpeas," Nandini Gupta said in an interview with shethepeople. She spent 14 years of her life playing and growing up in Saint Paul’s Senior Secondary School, Mala Road. She obtained degree in business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai.

Preparations are in full swing for the May 10 grand opening ceremony of Miss World 2025 in Telangana's capital Hyderabad. Notably, Miss World event is taking place in India for the second consecutive year.

In a press conference on May 6 held at Trident Hyderabad, Nandini Gupta said, “It fills me with pride to represent India on home soil. Telangana’s charm, warmth, and diversity will certainly be a memorable backdrop for this transformative journey. I’m excited to welcome the world here."

Asserting that one should be determined to achieve their goals, she said, “It does not matter where you are from, but where you want to go”.

