Who is Nick Reiner? Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele allegedly stabbed to death by son, claims report

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, PEOPLE reported, citing multiple sources.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside, AP reported.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner's home, said Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead at the residence in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood on the city’s west side that’s home to many celebrities.

Who is Nick Reiner? Nick Reiner is the son of Rob Reiner, who gained public attention in the mid-2010s for co-writing the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (2015), directed by his father, which drew from his personal experiences with drug addiction and rehab.

Nick openly discussed struggling with addiction starting in his teens.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick discussed his long battle with substance abuse, which started when he was a teenager and ultimately led to periods of homelessness.

“Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family," Nick told PEOPLE at the time.

He said he entered rehab several times beginning around age 15, but as his addiction worsened, he became increasingly disconnected from his family and spent extended time living on the streets in different states.

Rob Reiner's work Reiner is long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.”

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic “All in the Family” alongside Carol O’Connor’s Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame.

Rob Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, married photographer Michele Singer Reiner in 1989. They met while Reiner was working on ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and went on to have three children together.

Before that, Reiner was married to actor and filmmaker Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, during which time he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner passed away in 2020 at the age of 98, and Marshall died in 2018.