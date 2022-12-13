Who is Pappu now?: Mahua Moitra’s dig at Centre over note ban, Indian’ exodus, economy2 min read . 08:02 PM IST
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra posed a series of questions for the Central government ranging from the industrial output data, the claims of making India a cashless economy, the number of Indians leaving the country and the Centre’s handling of the economy, and asked, “Who is the Pappu now?" Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on demands for additional grants for 2022-23, Mahua Moitra said it was the government and the ruling party which coined the term “Pappu".
“You use it to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is," Mahua Moitra said.
Referring to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Mahua Moitra said while the country's industrial output shrunk by four per cent in October to a 26-month low, the manufacturing sector, which is "still the biggest generator of jobs", contracted by 5.6 per cent.
"Seventeen of the industry sectors that make up the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) have recorded negative growth. Forex reserves have fallen by 72 billion dollars in under a year," Mahua Moitra said in her Parliament speech.
According to the IIP data released by the NSO, the manufacturing output declined by 5.6 per cent in October 2022 as against a growth of 3.3 per cent recorded last year.
Mahua Moitra also pointed to the number of citizens who have renounced their Indian citizenship while citing a data. A few days ago, the government said in the Lok Sabha that over 16 lakh Indians have given up Indian citizenship since 2011 including 183,741 this year. The total number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,21,561.
‘WHO IS THE PAPPU NOW?’
“This exodus of 2022 takes the total number of Indians renouncing Indian citizenship under this government in the past nine years since 2014 to over 12.5 lakh people. Is this sign of a healthy economic environment or a healthy tax environment? Who is the Pappu now?" Mahua Moitra asked.
Referring to the Enforcement Directorate raids, the TMC MP said there is an “environment of terror" as multiple raids have been carried out on businessmen and high-net-worth individuals and leaders from the Opposition parties.
Mahua Moitra also alleged that the ruling party “buys lawmakers for hundreds of crores of rupees". “…and yet members of the opposition represent 95 per cent of the lawmakers under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate," Mahua Moitra said.
‘CASH IS STILL KING, PHASING OUT FAKE CURRENCY DISTANT DREAM’
Mahua Moitra attacked the government over the demonetization of the high-value currency notes in 2016, saying the Centre has failed to achieve its targets as cash was “still the king" and phasing out the fake currency is still a “distant dream".
“This government has us believe every February that this country's economy is going great guns, we are the fastest growing most efficient global player, everyone is getting employment, cylinders, electricity and pucca houses. This falsehood flies for eight to 10 months and the truth comes out limping after it," she said.
(With agency inputs)
