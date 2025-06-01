Who is Priya Saroj? Samajwadi Party MP set to engage with cricketer Rinku Singh

Priya Saroj – a rising young figure in Indian politics representing Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency as Member of Parliament (MP) – is all set to exchange engagement rings with cricketer Rinku Singh on June 8. The ceremony will take place in a hotel in Lucknow – the name of which has not yet been disclosed.

Who is Priya Saroj? Priya, who hails from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has cemented her status as one of India’s youngest MPs, continuing a political legacy established by her father, Tufani Saroj – a three-time MP and current MLA from Kerakat.

Priya stepped into politics in the year 2024 as a first-time MP of the Samajwadi Party, defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

Despite coming from a family with a political background, Priya’s initial career aspirations were far from politics. "Growing up, I never imagined stepping into politics," Priya shared in an interview with the Indian Express. "After graduating in law, I was preparing for judgeship exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even when my ticket was announced, I was attending online classes for those exams."

Priya completed her education at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, followed by studies at Delhi University and Amity University, Noida. Before entering politics, she practised law at the Supreme Court. Her legal expertise and fresh outlook have established her as an influential figure in her constituency and beyond.

‘Mutual Connection’ Priya Saroj was introduced to Rinku Singh through a mutual connection – her friend’s father, who is also a cricketer and acquainted with Rinku.

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other but needed their families' consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage," he had said.