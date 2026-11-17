Prof Vijita Singh Aggarwal has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) since the institution was established 17 years ago. She assumed charge on November 10, marking a milestone in the university's leadership.

Aggarwal joins CUG from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University), New Delhi, where she spent more than 27 years in academic and administrative roles.

She served as a professor at the university's School of Management Studies for over two decades before taking charge as director of international affairs in November 2020.

Her appointment comes after Prof Atanu Bhattacharya served as the in-charge vice-chancellor following the completion of Prof Rama Shanker Dubey's tenure.

“As vice-chancellor, she will oversee academic and administrative affairs, with a focus on strengthening teaching, research, innovation and institutional development,” the Central University of Gujarat said in a statement.

Who is Prof Vijita Singh Aggarwal? Aggarwal is an academic, management professional and administrator with experience spanning higher education, international business, marketing and institutional leadership.

She began her professional career in the private sector before moving into academia. Her early career included working as manager of exports at Bakeman Industries between January 1994 and March 1995, followed by a stint as manager of marketing and finance at Andaman Fisheries Limited from December 1995 to June 1997, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She subsequently joined Orina Impex Private Limited in Delhi as executive director, a position she held from June 1997 to June 1999.

At Orina Impex, she was involved in establishing an entrepreneurial venture focused on handicraft exports.

What is her educational background? Aggarwal has pursued higher education in management, education policy, lifelong learning, gender and globalisation.

She completed a master's-level programme in Globalisation, Gender and Development at the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2008-09, securing an A grade.

She also holds a European Research Master's qualification in Education Policy and Management from the Institute of Education (IOE), University of London. She completed the programme between 2006 and 2008, with an A grade.

What has been her career at IP University? Aggarwal joined Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in June 1999 as a professor at the University School of Management Studies.

She spent more than 21 years in the teaching position before being appointed director of international affairs in November 2020.

In the international affairs role, she was responsible for working on the university's international engagement and related institutional initiatives.

Her overall tenure at IP University extended beyond 27 years, making her appointment as vice-chancellor the next major step in her academic and administrative career.

What are her areas of expertise? Aggarwal's academic and research interests include international business, marketing, lifelong learning, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

She has authored more than 60 academic publications, according to her Google Scholar and ResearchGate profiles.

Her work spans management education, business practices, institutional development and the role of education in addressing broader economic and social challenges.

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What lies ahead for Central University of Gujarat? As vice-chancellor, Aggarwal will be responsible for overseeing the university's academic and administrative functioning, including its teaching, research and institutional development priorities.