Rajendra Meghwar from Pakistan is making headlines as he is the first Hindu officer to join the Pakistan Police Service (PSP). This marks the first instance since the establishment of Punjab Police that a Hindu officer has been appointed to such an important position in Faisalabad.

Breaking barriers and setting an example, this young man assumed his responsibilities as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Gulberg area of Faisalabad on December 6.

The Hindu officer, who hails from Badin, added this achievement to his name by defying odds and successfully qualifying the Civil Services Examination (CSS). Although he came from minority community, he dreamt to fulfil his ambition of joining the police force. The road to success was full of hurdles as he belonged to a rural area of Sindh province that was economically disadvantaged.

His efforts paid off and his long-held dream of serving his community came true which a symbolic of Pakistan’s growing inclusivity and societal progress. ASP Rajendra Meghwar said that working in the police force will give him a chance to make significant contributions to his community, especially minorities, which is not possible in other government departments, as per Pakistan Today report.

He added, “By being in the police, we can directly solve the problems of the people, which we cannot do in other departments." According to his colleagues, Rajendra Meghwar’s presence will address the concerns of minority communities, fostering greater inclusivity within the force and also help improve law and order.