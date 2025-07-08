Who is Rajshree More? Mumbai influencer caught in altercation with MNS leader’s ‘drunk’ son in viral video

Mumbai-based influencer and nail artist Rajshree More has filed a police complaint against Raheel Sheikh, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) vice president Javed Sheikh, accusing him of ramming her car multiple times and threatening her while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident reportedly took place late Sunday night when More was travelling from Goregaon to Andheri. In her statement to the police and NDTV, More claimed Raheel was “drunk and half-naked” when he repeatedly hit her vehicle and hurled abuses at her in the presence of police officials.

What happened? In a video posted to her Instagram account, More described the ordeal, saying she was being followed and intentionally targeted.

“The driver of the SUV was ramming my car repeatedly. The first time, I thought it was a mistake. But it kept happening. I turned into a narrow lane near my house and realized I was being targeted. I asked my driver if our doors were locked. When I saw two constables nearby, I called them for help—they got into my car. Even then, the other car rammed us again,” she told NDTV.

More further alleged that after police intervened, Raheel Sheikh began abusing her and misbehaving with the officers, invoking his father’s political influence.

“He was drunk and half-naked. His pants were slipping off. He didn’t remember his clothes but remembered who his father was. He started abusing me, threatening me, saying I would have to pay for this,” she said.

Who is Rajshree More? Rajshree More is a beauty influencer and entrepreneur who runs a nail art studio in Lokhandwala. She has over 31,000 followers on Instagram and often posts videos with Bollywood celebrities.

More was recently at the centre of another controversy after posting a video questioning the push to enforce Marathi language in Maharashtra. In the clip, she argued that instead of imposing the language, local Marathi residents should focus on working harder. She also suggested that Mumbai’s development would suffer if migrant workers left the city.

The video sparked a backlash from MNS supporters, and a complaint was filed against her at the Oshiwara police station. More later deleted the video and issued a public apology.

FIR registered, no arrest yet Following the Sunday night incident, an FIR has been filed against Raheel Sheikh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 79 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)

Section 281 (rash and negligent driving)

Sections 125 and 185 (driving under the influence) However, till the time of filing of this report, no arrest has been made.