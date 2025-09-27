Who is Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi singer 'critical' after road accident in Himachal Pradesh

Rajvir Jawanda is a Punjabi singer and actor. He was reportedly in a “critical condition” after he met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday.

Advertisement

Police said he was seriously injured.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda? According to Apple Music's bio about the singer, Rajvir Jawanda – after graduating from university – abandoned his first career choice of becoming a police officer to pursue music.

Born in 1992 in Punjab, Rajvir began his career in music with his debut single ‘Munda Like Me’ in 2014. He has also collaborated with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar – who is known for his hit song ‘Sakhiyaan’ – for the song ‘Vair’.

On Instagram, the singer has 2.4 million followers.

From folk to Punjabi pop – Rajvir Jawanda's journey Rajvir started his career with folk and devotional traditions before moving into mainstream Punjabi pop.

The singer began releasing music in the mid-2010s, and gradually gained fame with songs like Sardaari, Mera Dil, Rabb Karke, Zor and more.

Advertisement

Rajvir Jawanda accident Rajvir Jawanda met with an accident when was on his way to Shimla, riding his motorcycle on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

He was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, where his condition is said to be critical, police told PTI.

Several reports claimed that while being rushed to the hospital, Rajvir Jawanda also suffered a heart attack, further worsening his condition. Mint could not independently verify these reports.

As the news of the accident spread, Punjabi singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited the hospital to check on his health.

Many of the Punjabi singer's fans also took to their social media handles to wish Rajvir Jawanda a speedy recovery.

One fan commented, "Waheguru mehar kare." Another fan wrote, "Critical condition das rhe a waheguru ji mehar krn maa pio da sher brga puttsahi salamat ghar a jawe dhan guru Ramdas ji."

Advertisement