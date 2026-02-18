Who is Randy Fine, the US Republican Congressman under fire for ‘dogs over Muslims’ comment?

Randy Fine, a Republican US Congressman, is facing criticism and calls to resign after claiming that he would choose dogs over Muslims. Fine made the comments in a social media post, saying, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one."

Fine’s post was in response to Nerdeen Kiswani, a New York City-based Palestinian activist, who said in a social media post last week, "Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean."

“My post was in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because, to some Muslims, it bothers them. If they’re going to make us choose between our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy," Fine said.

After the controversy, Kiswani clarified that her comments were intended as a joke.

Who is Randy Fine? 51-year-old Fine is a first-time US Congressman, representing Florida's 6th congressional district. He has also served as a member of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives in the past.

Fine, a hardline Jew has a long history of making anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim remarks.

Past controversial comments against Muslims In December 2025, Fine had called for a "Muslim travel ban," and a "radical deportation of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants." Stating that “mainstream Muslims have declared war on us,” Fine also called for the revocation of their citizenships wherever possible.

Fine has also attacked Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, calling them "Muslim terrorists". He also suggested that Omar, who was born in Somalia should be deported.

He has also caused controversy by suggesting that the US should use nuclear weapons in Gaza.

Democrats hit out at Fine Responding to Fine’s latest post, California Governor Gavin Newsom called for his resignation.

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Congress must not tolerate Fine’s hateful rhetoric.