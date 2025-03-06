Actress Ranya Rao, who is the step-daughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, has been arrested from the Bengaluru airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 14.8kg of gold. The incident has drawn attention to Ramachandra Rao, who said he was “shocked and devastated” when the incident came to his notice through the media.

DGP Rao's stepdaughter Ranya was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as soon as she arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night.

Reacting to the incident, DGP Rao distanced himself from it.

“The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career,” he was quoted as saying by ANI, which added that he had no prior knowledge about the actress' involvement in gold smuggling. The IPS officer said that he came to know about the incident through media reports.

“I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media, I was not aware of any of these things, like any other father I was also shocked. She is not living with us, she is living separately with her husband, there must be some problem between them due to some family issues,” the wire agency quoted the police officer as saying.

Who is Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao's father? K. Ramachandra Rao serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

He was promoted to the position of Director General of Police in September 2023.

According to a report by The Week, Rao's name surfaced in a controversial money seizure incident during his tenure as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Southern Range.

As per the publication, Mysuru South Police in early 2014 had stopped a Calicut-bound private bus near Yelwal to seize money allegedly being transported four Kerala-based merchants.

While cops claimed that the seized amount was ₹20 lakh, the accused claimed it was around ₹2.27 crore.