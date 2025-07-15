Who is Rayyan Arkan Dhika? The 11-year-old impresses the internet with his boat racing dance

An 11-year-old boy from Indonesia has become an overnight sensation after a clip of his effortless dance moves went viral. The clip, featuring the boy performing on the tip of a racing boat, has taken the social media by storm. Rayyan Arkan Dikha, a Class 5 student from Kuantan Singingi Regency in Riau Province, has captured the hearts of millions and is now being hailed as the “ultimate aura farmer.”

The video that sparked his fame wasn’t just a random moment of fun - it was part of a long-standing cultural tradition.

Rayyan Arkan Dhika's viral video Rayyan was filmed last August during the annual Pacu Jalur boat race, a popular and deeply rooted event in Indonesia that resembles Kerala’s Vallam Kali. During this race, each canoe-like boat features a young dancer, known as 'Tukang Tari', standing at the front. Their role is more than ceremonial. They energise the rowers with rhythmic movements, balance and flair.

Rayyan, dressed in a traditional Teluk Belanga outfit, complete with a Malay Riau headcloth and stylish sunglasses, performed with infectious confidence. The video, initially shared on TikTok in January, quickly went viral.

Rayyan, who has been performing as a Tukang Tari since the age of 9, soon became a global internet favourite.

The rise of an ‘aura farmer’ The term “aura farming” is now being widely used to describe people with a cool, confident presence, while Rayyan has come to embody it. His moves were soon mimicked by celebrities, including NFL star Travis Kelce and American footballer Diego Luna, who recreated Rayyan’s dance during a celebration.

Proud moment for Riau Rayyan’s viral fame also caught the attention of Indonesian authorities. Culture Minister Fadli Zon acknowledged the skill required to balance and dance on a narrow boat tip. The governor of Riau went a step further, naming Rayyan a tourism ambassador for the province. “He’s inspiring local kids to embrace and preserve their traditions,” the governor said.

Speaking to BBC Indonesia, Rayyan shared, “Wow, I’m so happy. I never imagined I’d meet the governor.”

On his now-famous performance, he added, “I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous.”

From a village tradition to a global stage, Rayyan Arkan Dikha’s aura has certainly travelled far.

FAQs

Who is Rayyan Arkan Dhika?

Rayyan Arkan Dhika is an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia who went viral for dancing on the tip of a racing boat during a traditional festival.

What is 'Aura Farming'?

‘Aura farming’ is a slang term used online to describe someone who appears effortlessly cool, confident, and charismatic.

How did Rayyan's dance go viral?

A video of Rayyan dancing during the Pacu Jalur boat race was posted on TikTok and quickly spread across social media, attracting attention from global celebrities and fans.