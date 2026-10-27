Who is Ritwik Banerjee? IIM Bangalore professor appointed as the associate editor of JEBO; all you need to know

Ritwik Banerjee, a professor and chairperson of the Economics area at IIM Bangalore (IIM-B), has been appointed associate editor of the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization (JEBO), an ABDC A*-ranked journal.
JEBO publishes theoretical and empirical research on economic decision-making, organisational processes, human behaviour and economic change.
Banerjee has been a professor at IIM Bangalore for more than a decade. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He earned a second master’s degree from Iowa State University in 2009 and later completed a PhD in economics at Aarhus University in Denmark.
In 2009, Banerjee started working as a research associate at ICRIER. In 2013, he worked as a consultant at the World Bank Group and, in 2015, became a visiting scholar in economics at Harvard University. Between 2014 and 2015, he was a postdoctoral research fellow at Aarhus University. He later joined the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta as an assistant professor. In 2019, he became a visiting scholar at the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research. Later, he became a Fulbright-Nehru visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley.
Since 2016, he has been at IIM Bangalore and has worked in different roles. Between 2016 and 2019, he worked as an assistant professor. From 2019 to 2025, he was an associate professor and, since November 2025, has been a professor.
His research lies at the intersection of behavioural and development economics, with extensive use of experimental methods. His work examines issues including corruption, inequality, education and discrimination.
His broader research interests span behavioural economics, social preferences, social norms, social identity, status and reference dependence. He also investigates public economics, development economics and public policy, applying psychological insights to questions of corruption, affirmative action, self-confidence, competition and gender.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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