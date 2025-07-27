Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Actress-model, who donned PM Modi necklace at Cannes 2025, abuses producer Karan Singh

Actress Ruchi Gujjar who slapped producer Karan Singh at the So Long Valley premiere on July 25 is in the limelight. High drama unfolded on Friday at the launch of Man Singh's Hindi crime thriller when the model confronted and allegedly slapped the producer.

Accusing the producer of duping her of ₹23 lakh under the pretext of launching a television project, she filed an FIR with Oshiwara police in Mumbai on July 24, a month before her birthday – August 25. Furthermore, she alleged that Karan promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit. The shocking video of the incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

All you need to know about Ruchi Gujjar - from birthplace to music videos Popularly known for her viral song "EK Ladki" with Aman Verma and Haryanvi Song “Heli Main Chor,” she featured in several Bollywood projects. Born in Mehara Gurjarwas village of Neem Ka Thana district of Rajasthan, she obtained BBA graduate degree from Jaipur's Maharani College.

According to Stars Unfolded, Ruchi Gujjar joined a software company after graduation before switching to modelling industry. To follow her dreams, she relocated to Mumbai. In 2022, she appeared in Rishabh Giri's Ek Ladki music video alongside actor Aman Vema.

She also featured in Toshi Sabri's music video ‘Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi’ released in 2024.

She made headlines this year after she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival wearing jewellery with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos set in lotus design.

She is a single sister to two brothers and comes from a conservative Gujjar family. Besides working with several noted designers, Ruchi featured in several renowned magazines and tabloids, including Millesimal.