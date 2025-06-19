Who is Sanjay Verma? How is he linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi and Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: The scandalous murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has sent shock waves across the nation and new discoveries and leads in the case prompted the police to trace suspect Sanjay Verma. Sonam Raghuvanshi is the prime accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon and her link with Sanjay Verma can be traced to days before her marriage with Raja Raghuvanshi.

“We have discovered that Sonam made over 100 phone calls to one Sanjay Verma before her marriage to Raja,” PTI quoted East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem as saying. The police further noted that the calls continued even after the wedding.

It was later discovered that Sanjay Verma was no other than Sonam Raghuvanshi's boyfriend Raj Kushwaha. As per the probe, three hitmen were sent by Kushwaha to carry out the gruesome crime in the presence of Sonam on May 23.

The Special Investigation Team is reportedly investigating financial motive behind the murder besides love triangle.

Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother Govind claimed that he has no links with Sanjay Verma and did not know him. I don't know anything about Sanjay Verma. I had come to show you all the places where Raj used to work. Nothing has been seized from here. I don't know anything about Sanjay. I have also learned today that Sanjay's name is also coming up in this, " ANI quoted Govind as saying.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case Around 9 days after grand wedding, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her husband left for Meghalaya for their honeymoon. Both went missing on May 23 in the quaint hills of Sohra, 65 km from Shillong. Raja Raghuvanshi's highly decomposed body was found on June 2 while investigation revealed that Sonam fled the state after the murder and travelled to Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and UP before arriving in Indore.