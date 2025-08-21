Who is Satish Golcha? Delhi gets new Commissioner of Police

IPS Satish Golcha, presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for the national capital, by the ministry of home affairs.
The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.
Satish Golcha is the 26th police commissioner of Delhi.
“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” reads the order by the home ministry.
