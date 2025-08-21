Who is Satish Golcha? Delhi gets new Commissioner of Police

IPS Satish Golcha, presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for the national capital, by the ministry of home affairs.

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.

Satish Golcha is the 26th police commissioner of Delhi.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” reads the order by the home ministry.

Roles held by Satish Golcha Satish Golcha came into focus for his role as the special commissioner of police (law and order) during riots in northeast Delhi in 2020.

Previously, Golcha served as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), joint commissioner and special commissioner of Delhi Police.

He also served as the director general of police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023, before he was transferred back to Delhi.