Stephen Miran, one of Trump’s top economists, resigns from White House advisory role

Stephen Miran, one of Donald Trump’s top economists, has stepped down as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, ending an unusual overlap with his recent role at the US Federal Reserve.

4 Feb 2026
Stephen Miran, governor of the US Federal Reserve, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Miran said he expects Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the central bank, will be very persuasive in his leadership of the Fed's monetary policy committee.
Stephen Miran, governor of the US Federal Reserve, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Miran said he expects Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the central bank, will be very persuasive in his leadership of the Fed's monetary policy committee. (Bloomberg)

Stephen Miran, one of President Donald Trump’s top economists, has resigned from his leadership position at the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), drawing to a close an unusual dual role that straddled the executive branch and the US central bank.

Exit from the Council of Economic Advisers

According to a letter obtained by CNN, Miran stepped down from his post as chair of the CEA on Tuesday. His departure was first reported by Barron’s and later confirmed by CNBC.

The move fulfils a commitment Miran made to lawmakers during his confirmation process, underscoring the sensitivities surrounding institutional independence and governance norms in Washington DC.

In his letter dated Tuesday, Stephen Miran wrote that he had promised senators he would leave the White House should he remain at the Federal Reserve past January.

An unusual overlap between the Fed and the White House

Miran joined the Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisers in January 2025. He went on unpaid leave from the White House role in September 2025, when he became a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors — an uncommon arrangement that attracted attention on Capitol Hill.

He was confirmed by the Senate to serve at the US Federal Reserve while keeping his role at the White House through an unpaid leave, an unusual arrangement. Such overlaps are rare given the Federal Reserve’s emphasis on independence from political institutions.

Filling a vacancy at the Federal Reserve

When he became a Fed governor, Miran took the seat vacated by Biden appointee Adriana Kugler, who stepped down last August. His tenure at the central bank was short-lived, however, concluding on January 31, when his term ended.

During this period, Stephen Miran was viewed as one of President Donald Trump’s closest economic advisers, with influence spanning fiscal policy discussions at the White House and monetary policy deliberations at the central bank.

Since taking the post at the Fed, Stephen Miran has argued for aggressive interest rate cuts. He has voted “no” at each of the four Federal Open Market Committee meetings he has attended. Central bank policymakers cut their benchmark rate by a quarter-percentage point at three of those meetings; Miran argued for half-point reductions.

Most recently, he voted against policymakers’ decision to hold rates steady in a range of 3.5% to 3.75% at the January meeting. He wanted to lower rates by a quarter point.

In a Friday interview on CNBC’s “Money Movers,” Miran noted that his seat would be the only vacancy available on the board of governors for Kevin Warsh, whom President Donald Trump has nominated as Fed chair.

