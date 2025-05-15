Who is Steve Pepoon? Emmy- winning writer for ‘The Simpsons’ dies at 68

Emmy-winning writer Steve Pepoon, known for his work on 'The Simpsons', passed away at the age of 68 on May 3. Cardiac amyloidosis was reported to be the cause of his death which is a heart condition that the writer had been battling for two years before breathing his last on Saturday in his hometown Paola, Kansas.

His family shared the news through a post on X, "It is with deep sadness that the family of Steve Pepoon announces his passing on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Steve was a beloved member of our family and was cherished by many friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life event is being planned, and details will be shared soon."

All to know about Steve Pepoon The American television writer, known for his work on 'The Simpsons', iconic shows like 'ALF' and 'Roseanne,' was born in Missouri's Kansas City in 1956.

After graduating from Kansas State University, he moved to Los Angeles in 1979 to explore the entertainment industry. The breakthrough in his career came with a script in 1985, which later became an episode of 'Silver Spoons' that aired in January 1986. His next biggest venture came fifteen months later when he was hired as a staff writer on ALF. He wrote final three seasons for this NBC comedy through 1990.

In 1991, he received the coveted Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Animated Program' for The Simpsons. At the 43rd Primetime Emmy Awards, his work received recognition and Steve Pepoon's The Simpsons episode "Homer vs Lisa and the 8th Commandment" won the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

