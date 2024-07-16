Subhash Dandekar, 86, who was serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin, passed away on July 15. In 1960, under Subash Dandekar, the company expanded and diversified to art materials from just stationery products and was renamed Camlin.

Dandekar was serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin. He was cremated in central Mumbai on Monday, and a condolence meeting will be held on Thursday, according to a PTI report citing Dandekar’s family.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his tribute to Subhash Dandekar and said that the state has lost a "grandfather figure" who has brought fame to the industries in Maharashtra.

“With the death of senior entrepreneur Subhash Dandekar, who set up Camlin industry, we have lost the grandfather figure who brought fame to the Marathi industry world," Fadnavis posted on X.

Fadnavis also highlighted how Dandekar helped in employment generation through Camlin and ensured dignity of labour.

“Subhash Dandekar not only built Camlin industry but added colour to the lives of thousands of youths by providing employment. He gave great priority to preservation of values," he said.

“While growing the industry, they preserved value and people. He always insisted that labor should get dignity," he added.

According to Fadnavis, Dandekar’s demise has been a loss for the present youth.

“He set an exemplary example that a Marathi man can build an industry with his skills and hard work. With his death, the new generation lost a mentor."

Camlin was founded in 1931 by brothers D P Dandekar and G P Dandekar. The stationery maker was then known as Dandekar & Co. The company was recognised as a private company in 1946 and later turned into a public limited company in 1998.

In 1960, under Subash Dandekar, the company expanded and diversified to art materials from just stationery products and was renamed Camlin. In 1988, the company was named Camlin Ltd. In 2011, Kokuyo Co, a leading Japanese stationery maker acquired more than 50% stake in Camlin. The deal enabled entry of Kokuyo products in India and Camlin expanded to other countries.

