Sukhdev Singh Kang, who identifies himself as a 'sevadar', wishes to convert Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's ancestral house in Italy, which he purchased in 2020, into a museum and has urged the Gandhi family to visit the property. Speaking with ThePrint, Kang shared that he has not made any changes to the property and that he did not purchase it with investment intentions.

"I am a sevadar. I have not bought the house for business purposes. Sikhs buy things and then forget about them. I want to tell everyone. We just have the keys to the house. We keep it clean and pay the taxes. This is madam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul ji’s house. They can come here anytime. We have not rented out the property,” Kang was quoted as saying by ThePrint.

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Who is Sukhdev Singh Kang? Kang, an Italy-based businessman, has his roots in Punjab. The 52-year-old moved to Italy from Hoshiarpur in 1992 and has been residing there ever since, according to news agency PTI.

Kang took up several jobs, including working on a dairy farm, in the agriculture sector, and at a factory, before turning into an entrepreneur.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kang acquired the house of Gandhi in Lusiana, in Italy's Vicenza province, where she was born on December 9, 1946.

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Kang, an admirer of the Gandhi family, registered the property in the name of his wife and daughter. The property has not been rented out, and a caretaker has been appointed to look after its maintenance. Kang pays around 1,000 euros ( ₹1,01,480) in annual house taxes and ensures that it remains in good condition. He also organised a paath (religious prayer ceremony) on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, praying for her long life.

What does the house look like? Speaking with ThePrint, Kang said the three-room home, located in a grey stone and concrete building, resembles a five-star hotel from the inside. He has kept the property largely unchanged, with the only addition being a portrait of Darbar Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in the living room.

"We have kept the house as it was 50 years ago. I cannot change its architecture. It still has its old furniture and small portraits of family members. The house has a very good feel about it,” Kang told the publication.

Recalling how he came to acquire the property, Kang said, "I learnt from some of my contacts in Italy that there was keenness that the house should go to an Indian and a Sikh family."

Since acquiring the house, he has preserved it in its original condition, with plans to eventually transform it into a museum. He hopes the proposed museum will become another tourist attraction in Italy, particularly for Indian visitors.

Kang believes the museum could draw hundreds of visitors once it is fully developed, while also benefiting the local village economy. He said his wife and daughter support the idea.