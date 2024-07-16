As the 2024 US Presidential poll nears, Donald Trump, former US President and Republican Party candidate has unveiled his vice presidential pick. The 2024 US Presidential candidate has picked politician and US senator JD Vance as Vice President.

He confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on social media platform Truth Social where he wrote, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio." During the announcement, one name has tracked attention is Vance's Indian American wife Usha who has played a subtle yet significant role in her husband's success.

Who is Usha Chilukuri? Usha Chilukuri Vance is daughter of Indian immigrants and was raised in a suburb of San Diego, California.

As reported by the New York Times, Usha holds a bachelor's degree in History from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.

Speaking of her professional career, she carved out a distinguished career in the legal field, having clerked for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh's nomination to the Court, as reported by ANI.

She also assisted Vance put his ideas about the societal decay in rural white America into order. This led to the writing of his best-selling novel, Hillbilly Elegy, which Ron Howard turned into a movie in 2020.

Usha and JD Vance first met at Yale Law School and were married in Kentucky in 2014, with a Hindu priest presiding over a separate ceremony, according to the New York Times. The couple has three children together.

While speaking to news agency ANI, a US-based global real estate investment advisor and prominent entrepreneur, AI Mason stated, “Usha Vance is a highly accomplished attorney and daughter of Indian immigrants -- and her husband brings youth and diversity to the Trump ticket.”

"She knows the Indian culture and all about India. She can be a big help to her husband in navigating great ties between USA and India," he added.

Earlier, during an interview with Fox just three week before the announcement, Usha was asked about the reason behind her support for Vance, she had said, “There are a few different reasons...One is that I grew up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu, and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that makes them really very good people. And so I think I've seen that...the power of that in my own life, and I knew that JD was searching for something. This just felt right for him."