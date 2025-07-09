Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty? Alia Bhatt's ex-PA arrested for swindling money from Eternal Sunshine Productions

Mumbai: In a startling case of alleged financial fraud, Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, has been arrested by Mumbai's Juhu Police on charges of siphoning off over ₹76 lakh from Bhatt’s accounts and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, Eternal Sunshine Productions, or the Gangubai actor's team has not issued any statement regarding the matter as of now

Fraud Allegations Against Vedika Prakash Shetty Alia Bhatt's former PA, Vedika Prakash Shetty allegedly embezzled ₹76,90,892 between 2023 and 2025, drawing funds both from Alia Bhatt’s personal accounts and those belonging to her production house Eternal Sunhine.

The fraudulent activity by Vedika Prakash Shetty reportedly involved forged signatures and unauthorised transfers over an extended period.

The case came to light when Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s mother and a well-known actor herself, filed a complaint in February 2025, citing financial irregularities. An FIR was registered, and investigations were initiated by the Juhu Police.

A team from Mumbai Police tracked Vedika Prakash Shetty down to Bengaluru, where she was taken into custody, Hindustan Times reported. Authorities are now examining her bank records and financial transactions to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud.

Advertisement

About Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions Launched by Alia Bhatt in 2021, Eternal Sunshine Productions was established with the vision of producing "happy films" — warm, heartfelt stories with universal appeal. The company made its debut with the film Darlings, co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah, the film premiered on Netflix to critical and audience acclaim.

Eternal Sunshine has since positioned itself as a boutique production house focused on real, timeless narratives with emotional depth.

Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty? Vedika Prakash Shetty had been employed as Alia Bhatt's personal assistant for over two years, until her association ended in 2024, HT reported.

Advertisement

Vedika Prakash Shetty's responsibilities included managing Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s day-to-day affairs, overseeing business transactions, and handling the internal operations of Eternal Sunshine Productions.

How did Vedika Prakash Shetty Siphoned Money from Alia Bhatt? Soni Razdan, mother of actress Alia Bhatt, filed a police complaint on January 23, 2025, accusing Alia's former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, of financial fraud involving ₹76.9 lakh.

The fraud occurred between May 2022 and August 2024, during which Vedika allegedly prepared forged bills, got Alia Bhatt to sign them, and siphoned off money from both Alia’s personal accounts and her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd.

Vedika used sophisticated software to make the fake invoices appear legitimate and routed the stolen funds through an accomplice’s account.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor chats with fans on London streets while on vacation with Alia Bhatt

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted out of Mumbai to ring in Neetu Kapoor’s 67th birthday. Their celebratory getaway has now caught fans’ attention, as photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor interacting with admirers on the streets of London have surfaced across social media platforms.

Advertisement

One such photo, posted by Instagram user Venu Rehaan, shows Ranbir dressed in a stylish denim shirt and matching trousers, accessorised with dark sunglasses and a bag. Flashing his trademark smile, Ranbir posed graciously for the camera. Venu captioned the candid moment, “Look who we bumped into on the streets of London.”

Advertisement