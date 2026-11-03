Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Indian-American could become US's third-richest elected official with $2.3 billion net worth

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, who is contesting the November 3 US midterm elections, could become the third-richest politician in the country if elected. According to Forbes, the Republican candidate, who is running for the Ohio gubernatorial election, has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. The 41-year-old is competing against Democratic candidate Amy Acton and Libertarian candidate Don Kissick to become Ohio's 71st governor.

If elected, Ramaswamy would become the first Indian-American governor of Ohio and the second-richest governor in the US, Forbes reported.

He would be surpassed only by US President Donald Trump, whose estimated net worth is $7 billion, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, whose fortune is estimated at approximately $4.2 billion.

What are Vivek Ramaswamy's main sources of wealth? Ramaswamy's major source of wealth is Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical and health technology company he founded in 2014. The company's stock performed well in 2025, after brepocitinib, its drug candidate for treating an autoimmune disease, reported encouraging results in Phase 3 clinical trials.

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Despite Roivant's rising share price, Ramaswamy has been selling parts of his stake in the company. According to Forbes estimates, he has raised around $1.2 billion from selling Roivant shares over the past year.

This includes $106 million worth of shares sold in November and December last year, followed by approximately $400 million in the first quarter of 2026. Based on a similar rate of sales over the next two quarters, Forbes estimates that he may have sold a further $700 million in the past six months.

Apart from Roivant, Ramaswamy also owns an estimated $130 million stake in Chapter, a company that helps people navigate Medicare services. He quietly co-founded the company in 2020 while leading Roivant. Chapter raised $100 million this year at a valuation of $3 billion, double its valuation a year earlier.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? Ramaswamy, the son of immigrants from Kerala, was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He rose to prominence during the 2024 US presidential election after withdrawing his candidacy and endorsing US President Donald Trump. Following Trump's election victory, he was selected alongside Elon Musk to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but later left the initiative to pursue his political ambitions.

In its October 29 report on Ramaswamy's campaign and the role of prejudice in the election, The Washington Post noted that he had never held an elected position or worked in Ohio's state government. It also highlighted how he had spoken about his Catholic education and his family's immigrant roots during the campaign.