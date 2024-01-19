News
Who moved my onions? Govt plans digital platform to keep track
Summary
- The government wants a central platform to monitor procurement, sales and stock position of onions, and intervene in the market if necessary
New Delhi: The Union government plans to launch a digital platform dedicated to keeping track of the procurement, sales and stock position of onions–a prized commodity now, especially with the national election mere months away.
