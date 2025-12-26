Is the loose, unpackaged paneer sold at local shops a genuine dairy product, or does it contain non-dairy substitutes?
Who moved my paneer? India’s food regulator has a plan to weed out impostors
SummaryThe Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) aims to regulate paneer substitutes by enforcing clear labelling as 'paneer analogues' and prohibiting dairy-related terms. This initiative seeks to protect consumers from health risks associated with adulterated paneer.
Is the loose, unpackaged paneer sold at local shops a genuine dairy product, or does it contain non-dairy substitutes?