Who needs a bonus? Gujarat jewellery company boss rewards employees with cars, bikes and vacations

While many business owners celebrate milestones with luxury splurges, Kailash Kabra, the founder of Gujarat’s Kabra Jewels, had a different idea. Instead of buying himself a high-end car after his company hit a ₹200 crore turnover, he decided to gift brand-new cars to 12 of his most loyal employees, reported India Today.

The grand ceremony, held at the company’s headquarters, was an emotional and unforgettable event. Employees, many of whom had been with the company since its early days, were left stunned as they were handed the keys to Mahindra XUV 700s, Toyota Innovas, Hyundai i10s, Hyundai Xcents, and Maruti Suzuki Ertigas. But the surprises didn’t stop there—other employees received two-wheelers, mobile phones, family holiday packages, and even gold and silver coins as tokens of appreciation.

For Kabra, the decision to reward his team was deeply personal. “This company was not built by me alone—it was built by the people who stood by me through every challenge,” he shared with India Today. “Rather than buying myself a luxury car, I wanted to give back to those who have helped me achieve this success.”

A Journey of Growth and Loyalty Kabra, who started his jewelry business at just 21 years old, recalled the company’s early days. “When we started, we had just 12 employees and a turnover of ₹2 crore. Today, our team has grown to 140 members, and we’ve crossed ₹200 crore in sales for the financial year 2024-25. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without my team’s dedication.”

This generous gesture has not only boosted employee morale but also set a shining example in the business world. Many companies offer annual bonuses or incentives, but few go to such lengths to acknowledge their employees’ hard work.

