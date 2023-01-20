In a statement on Friday, a World health Organisation representative called India's presidency of the G20 Health Working Group meeting a "exciting moment in history" that has strengthened the voice of the Global South.

Ayoade Alakija, Special Envoy, ACT-Accelerator, WHO, showed interest in following the collaborations between the Global South that can be put together under the new global order and expressed hope that this process will undoubtedly aid it.

"India's G20 Presidency is an exciting moment in history, because India is going to decide the global health architecture for the next many decades to come. Because it is going to be decided in the next few months," Alakija said.

She expressed the opinion that given how much digital change is occurring in India's numerous industries—from infrastructure and finance to health—the world is visiting the nation not just for conversations but also to learn from it.

According to her, the current meeting, which will end today, will serve as a forum for discussing how people in the Global South—including Latin America, Africa, and India—can learn from one another.

"How can we share our experiences and innovate together and how can we co-create the world we want...the world that is going to be truly the world that delivers for us. the people," Alakija added.

The official added that witnessing Kerala, popularly known as "God's own country," and experiencing its amazing culture and welcoming people was incredible.

According to Dr. Alain Labrique, Director of Digital Health & Innovation at the WHO, India today is different from India five years ago. The same is true for nations around the world as well as those in the Global South, he said.

"So, we have to think about where we are today but also build solutions for tomorrow and keep in mind that everyone should benefit from this technology revolution," he added.

Asserting that success is based on trust, Labrique remarked that having a background of policies and laws that uphold security and privacy while fostering user confidence in the systems is a necessary component of trust.

In his words, "I think it is the foundation of a location where I would like to see India shining as a light for other countries to learn from.

The official also outlined the components of laws and regulations that must exist for digital success to be achievable.

On Friday, the first Health Working Group meeting under the G20 India Presidency will come to an end.

India's G20 Presidency

G20 is a group of the world's 20 largest economies. The G20 was established in 1999 as a forum for international economic cooperation and decision-making.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, 2022 and will hold it until November 2022. The theme of India's presidency is "India G20: Inclusive, Sustainable, and Resilient Growth." India's priorities for the G20 include promoting global economic recovery, fostering digital transformation, and addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next G20 summit will be held in India in 2023.

