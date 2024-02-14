Who profiteered the most from GST tweaks? CCI has clues

While CCI ordered developers to compensate consumers in certain instances, cases were dropped in the case of several others as the profiteering charges were not proven. Typically, when profiteering is established in the case of a real estate project, a separate probe is initiated into other projects of the same builder. In some of these cases, profiteering has not been proven, but the high number of complaints keeps up consumer pressure on developers. Experts pointed out that several factors contribute to this trend.