OPEN APP
Home / News / WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola
Listen to this article

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had "revolutionised" the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer.

The drugs - Regeneron's Inmazeb (REGN-EB3) and Ridgeback Bio's Ebanga (mAb114) - use laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies that mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections.

"Advances in supportive care and therapeutics over the past decade have revolutionized the treatment of Ebola. Ebola virus disease used to be perceived as a near certain killer. However, that is no longer the case," said Robert Fowler, a professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, and co-chair of WHO's guideline development group. Effective care and the use of these treatments now leads to the recovery of the "vast majority" of people from Ebola, he said, without giving specific data.

The new recommendations follow trials of the drugs against the hemorrhagic fever in Democratic Republic of Congo during a 2018-2020 outbreak there. Dr Janet Diaz, lead of the clinical management unit in WHO's Health Emergencies programme, told journalists the drugs were currently available in Congo but more work was needed to improve affordability.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout