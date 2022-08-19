WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 04:08 PM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola
Listen to this article
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola, saying the use of such drugs combined with better care had "revolutionised" the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer.