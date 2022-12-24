Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / WHO releases nations' list reporting highest numbers of weekly COVID-19 cases, check details

WHO releases nations' list reporting highest numbers of weekly COVID-19 cases, check details

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Travelers wearing face masks come out of terminal 2 amid rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

  • As per the WHO data, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (1,046,650 new cases), Republic of Korea (459,811), US (445,424), France (341,136) and Brazil (337,810).

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 24 December listed the countries that have been reporting the highest numbers of weekly cases.

As per the WHO data, the highest numbers of new weekly cases were reported from Japan (1,046,650 new cases), Republic of Korea (459,811), US (445,424), France (341,136) and Brazil (337,810).

In the report, the WHO noted that the highest numbers of new weekly deaths were reported from US (2,658), Japan (1,617), Brazil (1,133), France (686) and Italy (519).

ALSO READ: Covid-19’s spread in China might tell us how deadly Omicron really is

During the week of December 12 to 18, the number of new weekly cases reported globally was similar o the previous week, with over 3.7 million new cases reported. However, the number of new weekly deaths was 6% lower than in the previous week, with over 10,400 new fatalities reported, said WHO.

Over 13.7 million cases and over 40 000 new fatalities were reported globally in past 28 days. This is 36 per cent increase and 2 per cent decline compared to the previous 28 days.

As per data on 18 December, over 649 million confirmed cases and over 6.6 million deaths have been reported globally, reported Hindustan Times.

