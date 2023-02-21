Who sent Army to LAC…Rahul Gandhi?: EAM Jaishankar’s jibe at Congress MP

Jaishankar said, "When did that area actually come under Chinese control? They (Congress) must have some problem understanding words beginning with 'C'. I think they are deliberately misrepresenting the situation. The Chinese first came there in 1958 and the Chinese captured it in October 1962. Now you are going to blame the Modi government in 2023 for a bridge which the Chinese captured in 1962 and you don't have the honesty to say that it is where it happened."

