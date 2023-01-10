WHO to decide if Covid represents global emergency or not on 27 Jan1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 06:35 PM IST
- WHO committee will meet on 27 January to decide whether the pandemic still represents an emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) committee will meet on 27 January to decide whether the coronavirus pandemic still represents an emergency on a global level or not, three years after it was declared a public health emergency. WHO spokesperson also confirmed the timing of the meeting at a Geneva press conference.