The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged action against contaminated medicines after children’s deaths in The Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan allegedly due to the cough syrups. The WHO has called for an “immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines.

In a statement, the UN agency said that it had reported many incidents of cough syrups for children with suspected contamination. Last year, almost 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury. The WHO said the deaths were might have been linked to the contaminated medicines.

The medicines, over-the-counter cough syrups, had high levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The WHO said, “These contaminants are toxic chemicals used as industrial solvents and antifreeze agents that can be fatal even taken in small amounts, and should never be found in medicines."

The health agency said at least seven countries have in past four months reported contaminated syrups, calling for action across its 194 member states to prevent more deaths.

"Since these are not isolated incidents, WHO calls on various key stakeholders engaged in the medical supply chain to take immediate and coordinated action," WHO said.