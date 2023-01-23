WHO urges immediate action after cough syrup deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:23 PM IST
- Last year, almost 300 children in Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan died of acute kidney injury
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged action against contaminated medicines after children’s deaths in The Gambia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan allegedly due to the cough syrups. The WHO has called for an “immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines.
