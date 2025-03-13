Who was Abhishek Swarnkar? IISER researcher dies after fight with neighbour over parking

Abhishek Swarnkar, researcher at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), died on Tuesday, March 11, night after a fight with his neighbour over parking in Mohali of Punjab. Abhishek Swarnkar was pushed to the ground by his neighbour after a heated argument, following which he was declared dead.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Abhishek Swarnkar was parking his motorbike and his neighbour Monty (26) objected to it, leading to an altercation between the two. During the arguments, Monty pushed Abhishek and the researcher fell.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage shows him attempting to stand up, only to collapse again. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Who was Abhishek Swarnkar? Abhishek Swarnkar, a 39-year-old scientist at IISER, hailed from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. He had worked in Switzerland and had recently returned to India to join the IISER in Mohali. His work was also recognised internationally.

He was working with IISER as a project scientist.

According to the police, Abhishek Swarnkar was suffering from a kidney-related issue and was undergoing dialysis. After the parking dispute, he was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prank turns deadly! Gujarat man dies after cousin inserts compressor pipe into his private parts

Mohali Police Station Phase-11 Station House Officer Gagandeep Singh said a case under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused.