Who Was Dhrubajyoti Guha? Indian-origin climber killed in Mt Manaslu avalanche

Indian-origin climber Dhrubajyoti Guha, 47, and his Nepalese Sherpa guide, Fursemba Sherpa, 47, were killed in an overnight avalanche at Camp 3 on Mount Manaslu (8,163m), expedition organisers said on Sunday.

The two men were found buried inside their tent after they continued their ascent while other climbers turned back.

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Who is Dhrubajyoti Guha? Based near Frankfurt in Germany, Dhrubajyoti Guha graduated in mechanical engineering from Bengal Engineering College, Shibpur (now IIEST Shibpur) in 2002, according to a Times of India (TOI) report. His professional career spanned roles with ABB, IBM, Pfizer, and Nestlé.

Outside his corporate work, Guha was an accomplished ultra-endurance trail runner who had completed 32 UTMB World Series races, including several exceeding 100km.

The TOI report also noted that his guide, Fursemba Sherpa, was a highly experienced NMA-registered guide from Nepal’s Makalu region. He had previously summited Everest nine times and had also climbed Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Cho Oyu, and Manaslu.

Fatal summit attempt Mohan Lamsal, managing director of expedition organiser Makalu Adventure, said that weather conditions deteriorated as the group reached the higher camps.

Lamsal told TOI that while six other climbers decided to safely retreat from Camp 2, Guha and Sherpa chose to make an early summit attempt and headed for Camp 3 on Saturday evening.

Contact with the climbers was lost overnight. “We were alerted around 11.30am on Sunday after they stopped responding,” Lamsal said. “We immediately sent four Sherpa climbers to Camp III to look for them. They dug through the snow and found both inside their tent, buried beneath nearly seven feet of snow.”

The continuous snowfall and high avalanche risk prevented the rescue team from bringing the bodies down to base camp. Citing safety concerns, Lamsal asked the rescue team to descend to the lower camps, noting that they will attempt to retrieve the bodies once the weather improves.

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Deadly season on the world's eighth-highest peak The avalanche brings the autumn season death toll on Manaslu to four.

Earlier in the season, 50-year-old Singaporean climber Lau Wee Seng died at around 6,000m while descending from Camp 2 on September 17, and 20-year-old Nepali high-altitude worker Tashi Sherpa was found dead inside a base camp tent on September 5.

Manaslu has attracted a record 480 foreign climbers this autumn, accompanied by more than 500 Nepali guides and support staff.