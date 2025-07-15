Who was Fauja Singh? Internet says World's oldest marathon runner who died at 114 was ‘inspiration, much younger’

World's oldest marathon runner and prominently known as “Turbaned Tornado”, Fauja Singh died at 114 in a road accident on Monday in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Since his passing, heartfelt tributes have poured in, with many calling him “inspiration”.

“We received information that Fauja Singh has died. We have come to the hospital...We have registered a case under the relevant sections...The accident happened on the main road near Beas city. We are checking the CCTVs,” ANI quoted Thana Incharge HP Preet Singh as saying.

Who was Fauja Singh? Fauja Singh’s biography states that he was born on April 1, 1911. He was unable to walk until he was five years old. Although Singh started off as a casual runner, the Partition of India disrupted his life, as it did for millions in the region. He is called as the "Sikh Superman".

Following the loss of multiple family members due to accidents and other misfortunes, Singh resumed running to help manage his sorrow and depression. During the 1990s, the marathoner relocated to England to reside with one of his sons. At 89 years old, in 2000, he he made his debut at London Marathon.

Singh's comeback was an extraordinary as did competitive running, joined international marathons in Toronto, New York and others within his age group. He has accomplished it six more times since then.

In 2012, Singh appeared as a special guest at the 2nd Annual Chardikala Run in Malaysia. The event was themed "101 and running" as a tribute to his remarkable age and achievements. During the closing ceremony, he was honoured on stage with The BrandLaureate Award.

After participating in the Hong Kong marathon on February 24, 2013, just five weeks before his 102nd birthday, Singh announced his retirement from competitive running. He completed the 10-kilometre race in 1 hour, 32 minutes, and 28 seconds. Despite stepping back from competition, he shared his intention to keep running for enjoyment, well-being, and charitable causes.

Internet reacts One of the users remarked, “He was an absolute inspiration! Whenever my son and myself complains about getting tired during runs or sports, we get charged up just hearing the names of Sr Fauja Singh and Milkha Singh. May your legacy live forever. Waheguru🙏” Another said, “The Turbaned Tornado is no more. Rest easy S Fauja Singh Ji, you will be deeply missed.” A third user commented, "Fauja Singh was a huge inspiration. Sad to hear he's died after being hit by a car.

“As impressive as Fauja Singh was, the hard truth is that he was likely *much* younger than claimed,” a user reacted.