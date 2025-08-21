Who was Frank Caprio? The 'nice', beloved Rhode Island judge dies after cancer battle

A retired and “nice” municipal judge in Rhode Island, Frank Caprio, known globally for his compassion and modesty in the courtroom, "passed away peacefully" at 88 following “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer".

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback. I’m back in the hospital now and I’m coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more,” he posted on Instagram prior to his demise.

Also Read | 2 killed in shooting in Rhode Island, suspect shot dead by police

Who was Frank Caprio? Frank Caprio was born in 1936 in the Federal Hill neighborhood of Providence to Italian immigrant parents. Raised in a tight-knit family, he took on various small jobs during his childhood, shining shoes, delivering newspapers, and helping out on a milk truck.

Caprio leaves behind his beloved wife Joyce, with whom he spent more than 60 years of married life, as per reports. They built a family together, raising five children, and were later blessed with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Caprio’s modest beginnings and early work instilled in him a deep appreciation for perseverance and family responsibility. These foundational values guided him through law school at Suffolk University and laid the groundwork for a life of service in the legal field.

Appointed to the Providence Municipal Court in 1985, he went on to serve for nearly four decades. His courtroom gained national recognition through the television series Caught in Providence, which highlighted his compassionate approach and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021.

Caprio’s rulings were often influenced by his personal life. Drawing on his experiences as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he brought empathy and humanity to the bench, principles deeply rooted in his family values, Economic Times reported.

Outside the courtroom, Judge Frank Caprio’s deep connection to family also shaped his philanthropic work. He served as chair of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education and established scholarships in memory of his father, Antonio “Tup” Caprio, to support students in need.

In his 2025 memoir Compassion in the Court, Caprio looked back on his life with a focus on both his legal journey and the central role his children and grandchildren played throughout it.