Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind behind Oct 7 attack, killed: 5 things to know about him

The Israeli military killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a firefight in the Palestine enclave, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday.
The Hamas chief was killed after his desperate attempts failed to keep him away from being detected in the Southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed the death of the Hamas chief who ordered the October 7 attack on Israel. Israel Katz said Yahya Sinwar was “eliminated” after completing the process of identifying the body.
A drone footage that recorded Yahya Sinwar's last moments shows him ‘sitting on a sofa, wounded’ in a ruined Gaza apartment with dilapidated walls amid continuous shelling.
According to Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, the military fired an additional shell at the building, following which the building collapsed, which ultimately resulted in his death. Daniel Hagari further noted that Sinwar was found with a bulletproof vest and grenades.
