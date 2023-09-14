Who was Jaahnavi Kandula, the Indian student who was killed by US cop in Seattle2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
US cop caught laughing and making jokes about Indian woman killed by colleague; India demands investigation.
A shocking video of a US cop has come out where he was caught laughing and making jokes about a young Indian woman who was killed by his colleague Officer Kevin Dave on earlier this year. On Monday, the Seattle Police Department released footage from accused officer Daniel Auderer's body camera. On this, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has raised concerns over the handling of an Indian-origin woman, Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed by a police vehicle, and has also demanded a through investigation and action against those involved.