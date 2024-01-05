Who was Jeffrey Epstein- Financier who trafficked young girls for over two decades
Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted pedophile, died in jail before facing trial on sex-trafficking and sexual abuse charges. Recently disclosed court records reveal the names of Epstein's accusers, prominent businesspeople, and politicians.
Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted paedophile who was facing sex-trafficking and sexual abuse charges. He died in jail in 2019 before facing trial. A number of court records were disclosed recently that revealed a number of names including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople and politicians. These records were part of a lawsuit filed by one of those victims.