Who is Neel Acharya? Another Indian student killed in US after brutal murder of Vivek Saini
Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, has been found dead after going missing. The exact cause of death has not been determined.
Indian student, Neel Acharya who was pursuing a double major at the prestigious Purdue University in the US state of Indiana has been confirmed dead, the University said. Neel went missing on Sunday. The exact reason for death is not known yet.
Indian students killed in US
Acharya’s demise comes after the news of the grisly murder of Vivek Saini, another Indian student who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US and was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city, making it the second student death in the US in the past few weeks.
In another incident, two Indian students were found dead under suspicious conditions at their Connecticut accommodation in the US, news agency PTI had reported on 15 January. One of the two students who died, G Dinesh (22), was from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) was from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The students had come to the US for their higher studies nearly a month ago.
As many as 403 Indian students studying abroad have died since 2018 and the reasons include natural causes, accidents and medical conditions, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha last month. Canada topped the chart with 91 deaths reported since 2018, followed by the United Kingdom with 48 deaths, Russia with 40 deaths, the United States of America (USA) with 36 deaths and Australia with 35 deaths, the minister had said.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
