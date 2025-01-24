Pushpa Agashe passes away: Social activist Pushpa Agashe was killed in a hit-and-run case in Thane on January 23. The 73-year-old activist was returning from her morning walk when a vehicle hit her, PTI reported. Agashe was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Who was Pushpa Agashe? Pushpa Agashe worked for 28 years at the Department of Atomic Energy and was adjudged Best Employee in 2008.

Since 1981, Pushpa and her husband, Shreepad Agashe, have been engaged in raising awareness about eye donation and actively supported organ, skin, and body donation.

After her tragic death, Pushpa Agashe’s eyes were donated through the help of the Sahiyara Eye Bank at Thane Civil Hospital, PTI reported.

After retirement, Agashe devoted her energy boost the prospects of blind students.

A tireless crusader, Agashe has over the last decade spearheaded efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote its reuse.

Agashe was also involved in looking after abandoned children apart from being an active member of the widely successful “Dhanya Bank” which supports under privileged people with food grains.

Agashe also dabbled with films briefly, donning the role of Sadhana Amte in the Samruddhi Pore-directed film 'Prakash Vaata,' which had Nana Patekar in the lead role.

Pushpa Agashe is survived by her husband, two sons, including PTI journalist Ashish Agashe, their spouses, and a grandson.