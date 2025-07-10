Who was Radhika Yadav? Tennis player killed by father in Gurugram - Here's what we know

Radhika Yadav, 25, was allegedly shot dead by her father with his licensed revolver at their home in Gurugram's Sushant Lok-II on Thursday afternoon. The state-level tennis player's father was reportedly furious over Radhika running a tennis academy, news agency ANI reported.

The incident is said to have taken place around 11:30 am on the first floor of their residence, while her mother was in the kitchen on the ground floor, a police official told news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said that it appeared a social media post had triggered tension in the house. Although the tennis player was taken to a private hospital, she "succumbed to her injuries during treatment."

5 facts on Radhika's murder The 25-year-old, who was shot in the back while cooking, died on the spot. Radhika's father reportedly fired five bullets, three of which struck her. Her father, 49-year-old Deepak Yadav, has been arrested, and his .32 bore licensed pistol recovered from his possession.

3. Gurugram Police said the victim, Radhika, was running a tennis academy, which her father opposed. "Police teams have visited the spot. The reason behind the crime is that the deceased ran a tennis academy, and her father was against it," said Sandeep Kumar told news agency ANI.

4. Rajender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 56 Police Station, said the police received information about the incident from the hospital. “We received a call from the hospital regarding a woman admitted with gunshot wounds. By the time we arrived, she had passed away. Statements from family members confirmed that the father was responsible,” he said.

5. Radhika was rushed by her family members to a nearby private hospital, where she died during treatment.

Who was Radhika Yadav? Born on March 23, 2000, Radhika Yadav was a promising tennis player who had made her mark on both national and international platforms. She held the 113th position in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles rankings and was also placed within the top 200 globally in the same category. In Haryana, she was ranked fifth in women’s doubles. Radhika was seen as one of the rising stars in Indian tennis, competing alongside other top players, according to Business Standard.

